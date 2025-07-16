Microsoft Offers Six-Month Security Updates for Exchange and Skype Beyond 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is giving IT teams a little more breathing room. With support ending for multiple Windows 10 versions and enterprise tools like Skype for Business 2015/2019 and Exchange 2016/2019 on October 14, 2025, the company has confirmed new Extended Security Update programs for organizations still in transition.

The ESU program isn’t a blanket extension. Instead, it’s meant for organizations actively migrating to the Subscription Editions of Skype or Exchange and who’ve requested more time. The company said that it will offer up to six months of Critical and Important security patches, running through April 2026.

To enroll, companies will need to contact Microsoft starting August 1. Updates won’t arrive via Windows Update or public channels; they’ll be delivered privately to ESU participants. And if no high-severity vulnerabilities are found, there may not be a patch that month at all.

Remember, the ESU is a limited-time buffer, not a long-term crutch. There will be no extensions past April 2026. If you’re still running these older server products, Microsoft recommends speeding up your migration plans now.