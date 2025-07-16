Microsoft Offers Six-Month Security Updates for Exchange and Skype Beyond 2025

Final updates land April 2026

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Skype for Business Multiple Chat Windows

Microsoft is giving IT teams a little more breathing room. With support ending for multiple Windows 10 versions and enterprise tools like Skype for Business 2015/2019 and Exchange 2016/2019 on October 14, 2025, the company has confirmed new Extended Security Update programs for organizations still in transition.

The ESU program isn’t a blanket extension. Instead, it’s meant for organizations actively migrating to the Subscription Editions of Skype or Exchange and who’ve requested more time. The company said that it will offer up to six months of Critical and Important security patches, running through April 2026.

To enroll, companies will need to contact Microsoft starting August 1. Updates won’t arrive via Windows Update or public channels; they’ll be delivered privately to ESU participants. And if no high-severity vulnerabilities are found, there may not be a patch that month at all.

Remember, the ESU is a limited-time buffer, not a long-term crutch. There will be no extensions past April 2026. If you’re still running these older server products, Microsoft recommends speeding up your migration plans now.

More about the topics: microsoft entra, Skype for Business

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. He also writes for AndroidHeadlines. In the past, he has covered features, guides, and listicles for YTECHB and TechieTechTech. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages