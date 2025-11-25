Microsoft Prepares Major Teams Update With Faster Call Handling in 2026

Microsoft has been focusing heavily on improving Teams lately. After rolling out updates to make chat experience smarter, and introducing new features, the company is now preparing another behind-the-scenes upgrade that addresses call reliability directly.

In a new message center update for enterprise customers, spotted by Bleeping Computer, Microsoft confirmed that a redesigned calling architecture will roll out to the Teams Windows desktop client starting January 2026. The highlight is a new background process named ms-teams_modulehost.exe, which will take over the calling stack from the main ms-teams.exe application.

According to Microsoft, separating calling features into a dedicated child process will reduce startup times, optimize resource usage, and improve overall meeting stability, all without changing how users initiate or receive calls. From the user side, nothing about the interface or workflow will look different. The improvements happen entirely under the hood.

However, IT admins will need to make one adjustment before the rollout. Microsoft is advising organizations to allowlist the new executable across security tools, EDR platforms, and endpoint protection systems to avoid false-positive detections that could disrupt calls. Helpdesk teams should also be briefed so they don’t mistake the new process for suspicious activity during troubleshooting.

The update will begin rolling out in early January across all cloud environments, including Worldwide, GCC, GCC High, and DoD tenants. Microsoft expects full rollout to complete by late January 2026, marking one of the most substantial Teams calling improvements in years.