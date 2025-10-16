Microsoft Previews Copilot Actions for Local Files in Windows 11

AI takes on desktop tasks with context-aware assistance

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Local Files Copilot Action Windows 11

Microsoft is expanding Copilot Actions beyond the web with a new preview in Copilot Labs for Windows Insiders. To catch you up, Copilot Actions already lets users perform tasks like booking tables or ordering groceries online.

Now, the new experimental feature allows the assistant to take action directly on local files stored on your PC. Users can now ask Copilot to sort vacation photos, extract information from PDFs, or handle other desktop-based tasks simply by describing what they want to accomplish.

Copilot acts as a general-purpose agent, working across desktop and web apps while letting you focus on other work. At any point, you can check the progress or take control of the task yourself.

The rollout starts with a limited set of use cases while Microsoft optimizes performance and collects real-world feedback. Users may encounter occasional errors or limitations with complex interfaces, but these tests will guide improvements to make the experience more reliable and capable over time.

This update builds on previous enhancements to Windows 11, including the “Hey Copilot” voice activation and the Ask Copilot taskbar integration, which bring AI directly into your workflow. With these features, you can wake Copilot hands-free or access it instantly from the taskbar to manage files, explore apps, or use Copilot Vision for on-screen insights, all in one seamless experience.

More about the topics: AI, Copilot, Windows 11, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages