Microsoft Previews 'Default Game Profiles' for ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds

If you have been using the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X for a while, there are some upgrades on the way. The biggest update is Default Game Profiles, which is now available in preview for 40 games. These profiles automatically balance FPS and power consumption, offering smoother performance and longer battery life without manual tweaking.

Xbox says the profiles are handcrafted per game and only kick in when running on battery. For example, Hollow Knight: Silksong can get almost an hour of extra runtime while still staying at 120 FPS. If a game dips below its target FPS, the system boosts power. If it exceeds the target, it caps FPS to save battery.

This also works on titles like Fortnite, Gears of War: Reloaded, Sea of Thieves, Halo: MCC, Minecraft, and more. Players can toggle profiles through the Armoury Crate Command Center.

Alongside game profiles, Microsoft and ASUS are rolling out several improvements:

Faster library loading

Improved gamepad responsiveness after login

Smoother cloud gaming page performance

A new Game Gallery filter showing Performance Fit

Stability fixes for better responsiveness

These updates require the latest versions of Armoury Crate SE, the Xbox PC app, and Windows 11.

Game Pass perks and what’s coming next

The new owners of the ROG Xbox Ally or Ally X get three months of Xbox Game Pass Premium, offering cloud gaming and access to over 200 titles. ASUS is also preparing more upgrades based on player feedback, including better sleep/wake reliability and expanded microSD formatting options.

Early next year, the Ally X will add AI-powered features such as Automatic Super Resolution and highlight reels. Not to forget, Xbox will be also rolling out Game Save Sync Indicator starting next week.