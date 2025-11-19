Microsoft Previews New Deployment Agent for Azure Copilot

A smarter, guided way to plan and deploy cloud workloads

XINSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE
Microsoft has announced a new Deployment Agent for Azure Copilot, which is now rolling out in preview. The company says that it brings a more guided and automated approach to deploying cloud workloads. The experience is designed to help teams move from initial requirements to production-ready infrastructure with far less manual work.

The Deployment Agent acts as an architecture assistant built on the Azure Well-Architected Framework. It can hold multi-turn conversations, clarify goals, and turn high-level requirements into tailored deployment plans. Once enabled, users can describe what they want to build, such as hosting a Python app or deploying a generative AI service. Next, the agent maps out the architecture, explains each decision, and prepares the environment step by step.

After generating a best-practice workload plan, the agent produces modular Terraform templates with a single click. These templates can be reviewed in VS Code for Web or pushed to GitHub as a draft pull request, making collaboration and CI/CD integration straightforward.

Microsoft says that every plan is aligned with the Well-Architected pillars, which helps teams deploy confidently without combing through checklists or building everything from scratch. Users can deploy through GitHub pipelines or directly from the browser, depending on their workflow.

To try the preview, organizations must request access through the Azure Copilot admin center. Once approved, users will see an Agent mode toggle inside Copilot chat, unlocking the new experience. Microsoft further encourages customers to join its feedback program to help shape future agent-driven cloud operations.

