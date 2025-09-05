Microsoft previews new self-service quota management for Azure App Service

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced a public preview of its new App Service quota self-service experience. Available in the Azure portal, the update is designed to give developers and IT admins more visibility, control, and flexibility when scaling App Service resources.

At the heart of the release is a new App Service Quota blade, which offers a streamlined way to view usage, monitor limits, and set custom quotas tailored to different App Service plans. Microsoft says this should help teams avoid service disruptions while optimizing performance.

How the self-service tool works

The interface allows users to:

Track usage and quota across SKUs

Filter results by region, subscription, or provider

Group by usage, quota type, or location

Request quota changes inline without navigating away

Each App Service VM size appears as a separate SKU, meaning requests must be made for each size if scaling within a plan. Usage is displayed in App Service VMs, making it easier to see when resources are close to hitting limits.

When to file a support ticket

For large deployments requiring ten or more subscriptions, or if a subscription needs zone redundancy, Microsoft advises continuing with support ticket requests. Otherwise, quota changes can now be made directly through the self-service flow.

The preview is live today in the Azure portal, giving App Service users a faster and more flexible way to manage their scaling needs.