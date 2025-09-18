Microsoft Pushes PowerToys v0.94.1 to Fix the Annoying Install Issue

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out PowerToys version 0.94, adding features like a new search bar for easier navigation, a shortcut conflict detector, and an improved gliding cursor mode for accessibility. While it wasn’t the biggest of releases, Microsoft promises the version 0.95 will include theme switching in Windows 11 and a redesigned Keyboard Manager.

However, if you’ve been trying to install PowerToys 0.94, and have run into an annoying roadblock, you’re not alone. After the update was rolled out, many users reported that the installer would often fail with a bootstrapper error reading: Failed to load SilentFilesInUseBAFunction.dll (0x8007007e).

The problem apparently showed up across every installation method, including GitHub downloads, winget, and even the Microsoft Store. Well, the good news is that Microsoft has released version 0.94.1 to address the issue.

The changelog, first spotted by folks over at Neowin, mentions a single fix. It reads: