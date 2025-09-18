Microsoft Pushes PowerToys v0.94.1 to Fix the Annoying Install Issue
The version 0.95 will bring theme switching and Keyboard Manager
Earlier this month, Microsoft rolled out PowerToys version 0.94, adding features like a new search bar for easier navigation, a shortcut conflict detector, and an improved gliding cursor mode for accessibility. While it wasn’t the biggest of releases, Microsoft promises the version 0.95 will include theme switching in Windows 11 and a redesigned Keyboard Manager.
However, if you’ve been trying to install PowerToys 0.94, and have run into an annoying roadblock, you’re not alone. After the update was rolled out, many users reported that the installer would often fail with a bootstrapper error reading: Failed to load SilentFilesInUseBAFunction.dll (0x8007007e).
The problem apparently showed up across every installation method, including GitHub downloads, winget, and even the Microsoft Store. Well, the good news is that Microsoft has released version 0.94.1 to address the issue.
The changelog, first spotted by folks over at Neowin, mentions a single fix. It reads:
Installer: Resolved the installer setup problem, enabling successful installation from GitHub, winget, and Microsoft Store by fixing the “Failed to load SilentFilesInUseBAFunction.dll (0x8007007e)” bootstrapper error.
Following the rollout of this patch, you should be able to download and install PowerToys without running into the error. PowerToys 0.94.1 is already available for download from GitHub. Alternatively, you can grab it from the Microsoft Store.
