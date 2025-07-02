Microsoft quietly fixes annoying 'Print to PDF' bug on Windows 11 24H2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If your ‘Print to PDF’ option disappeared in Windows 11 24H2 after the April 2025 preview update, you’re not alone, and it wasn’t just a glitch. Microsoft has confirmed the issue and rolled out a fix in the latest KB5060829 optional update.

The problem? After installing the April preview, the Microsoft Print to PDF printer vanished from Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners. Even trying to manually reinstall it through the “Printing-PrintToPDFServices-Feature” would fail, throwing the 0x800f0922 error. The driver couldn’t be pulled from its usual folder at:

C:\Windows\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository .

According to the updated support document, spotted by Bleeping Computer, the bug is now resolved. However, only if you install the June preview. If you’re skipping optional updates, don’t worry: the fix will arrive for everyone in July’s Patch Tuesday release.

Not up for waiting? There’s a workaround. You can manually re-enable Microsoft Print to PDF from the Windows Features dialog by pressing Win + R, typing optionalfeatures, and toggling the right setting.

Power users can also try PowerShell with the following commands:

Disable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Printing-PrintToPDFServices-Features



Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Printing-PrintToPDFServices-Features



But be warned, Microsoft says this might still return the same 0x800f0922 error. Moreover, if Print to PDF broke for you recently, help is already here, or coming soon.