Microsoft quietly fixes annoying 'Print to PDF' bug on Windows 11 24H2

Long-standing bug finally fixed

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If your ‘Print to PDF’ option disappeared in Windows 11 24H2 after the April 2025 preview update, you’re not alone, and it wasn’t just a glitch. Microsoft has confirmed the issue and rolled out a fix in the latest KB5060829 optional update.

The problem? After installing the April preview, the Microsoft Print to PDF printer vanished from Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners. Even trying to manually reinstall it through the “Printing-PrintToPDFServices-Feature” would fail, throwing the 0x800f0922 error. The driver couldn’t be pulled from its usual folder at:

C:\Windows\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository.

According to the updated support document, spotted by Bleeping Computer, the bug is now resolved. However, only if you install the June preview. If you’re skipping optional updates, don’t worry: the fix will arrive for everyone in July’s Patch Tuesday release.

Not up for waiting? There’s a workaround. You can manually re-enable Microsoft Print to PDF from the Windows Features dialog by pressing Win + R, typing optionalfeatures, and toggling the right setting.

Power users can also try PowerShell with the following commands:

Disable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Printing-PrintToPDFServices-Features

Enable-WindowsOptionalFeature -Online -FeatureName Printing-PrintToPDFServices-Features

But be warned, Microsoft says this might still return the same 0x800f0922 error. Moreover, if Print to PDF broke for you recently, help is already here, or coming soon.

More about the topics: bugs, Windows 11, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. He also writes for AndroidHeadlines. In the past, he has covered features, guides, and listicles for YTECHB and TechieTechTech. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages