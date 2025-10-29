Microsoft Releases KB5067036 With Administrator Protection & Color-Coded Battery Icons

The update also adds features to Start Menu and File Explorer

windows 11

Microsoft has rolled out a new non-security update for Windows 11 version across 23H2, 24H2 (26100.7019), and 25H2 (26200.7019). The update, KB5067036, focuses on protecting administrative privileges while making Taskbar battery status more intuitive.

The update also brings Administrator Protection, a feature designed to safeguard free-floating admin rights. It allows users to perform administrative tasks using just-in-time privileges, reducing exposure to potential security risks. By default, this feature is turned off, but IT admins can enable it via OMA-URI in Microsoft Intune or through Group Policy.

This gives enterprises and advanced users more control over when and how elevated permissions are granted, ensuring critical tasks can be performed safely without compromising security. You can check this blog post for more details.

Moving on, Windows 11 Taskbar now features color-coded battery icons for at-a-glance power status. Green indicates charging and healthy battery levels, yellow signals battery saver mode at 20% or below, and red warns of critically low battery.

Simplified overlays maintain progress bar visibility, and the icons appear in system tray, Quick Settings, and Settings, with Lock screen support coming soon. Users can display battery percentage in Settings > System > Power & battery, while hovering over the icon still shows detailed battery information.

Earlier today, KB5067112 update released with a few bug fixes and “Personalized Offers” feature during OOBE setup on 23H2. Again, the update is optional and can be installed via Settings > Windows Update, with features rolling out gradually.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

