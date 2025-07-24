Microsoft Reportedly Hires More AI Talent from Google DeepMind

Tech giants are racing to lead the ogining AI race

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft has quietly brought over more than 20 employees from Google’s DeepMind AI division in recent months, according to a CNBC report. The hiring spree shows how aggressively the company is building its in-house AI team under Mustafa Suleyman’s leadership.

The most recent recruit is Amar Subramanya, a 16-year Google veteran who helped shape the Gemini assistant. He now joins Microsoft AI as a corporate vice president, working on Copilot and Bing.

In June, Microsoft hired Adam Sadovsky, who spent nearly 18 years at Google and served as a senior director at DeepMind. Like Subramanya, he is now a corporate VP at Microsoft AI.

Nt to forget, Microsoft’s AI team also hired Sonal Gupta earlier this month. She led engineering at DeepMind and now works on Suleyman’s AI team. Jonas Rothfuss joined in May after a year as a research scientist at DeepMind.

Suleyman himself co-founded DeepMind in 2010. He left Google in 2022 to launch Inflection AI, then moved to Microsoft last year, bringing much of his team with him.

The AI talent hunt has been in news over a few weeks now as top tech companies compete to stay ahead in the AI race. Meta recently offered $100 million signing bonuses to AI engineers, according to OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman. Google, on the other hand, bought AI coding startup Windsurf in a $2.4 billion deal.

