Microsoft Reportedly Testing Full Xbox Store Inside Mobile App

If you use the Xbox mobile app, you must be aware that it is long overdue for an update. Well, finally, it’s happening. As spotted by Tom Warren on X, the company is reportedly testing a real, fully featured store for its Xbox mobile app.

The changes are currently visible in the app’s beta version 2512.1.2 on Android, with an iOS release planned later. As part of this update, the Xbox Store tab now allows you to browse and buy games, DLC, and bundles directly inside the app.

The new layout is reportedly similar to the console store. Yes, the Xbox mobile beta app now includes filters for things like Xbox Play Anywhere. You can check editions, compare add-ons, and access full game pages without being redirected to a web browser.

You also get wishlist support in the current beta version of the app. That’s not all; if you have any game saved to your wishlists on the app will sync instantly with your console and the Xbox website. This makes it easier for you to track them across the board.

The Xbox app has always been useful for remote installs and notifications, and never had a complete store. Searching for games even returned mixed, unrelated results. To make it even worse, buying anything required you to hop on Microsoft’s web storefront, with mobile users not able to manage wishlists at all.

With this test rollout, Microsoft is positioning the Xbox app as a true mobile counterpart to the console experience. It gives users a dedicated store, consistent wishlisting, and a cleaner way to browse new releases on the go. As Microsoft continues working on its expanded mobile gaming plans, this upgrade looks like an important step in that direction.