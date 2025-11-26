Microsoft Reports 45% Jump in Xbox Cloud Gaming Hours

If you’ve ever wondered whether Xbox’s cloud gaming bet is paying off, Microsoft may have just answered that. In a post from earlier today, Microsoft says Xbox Cloud Gaming hours from Game Pass subscribers have increased by 45% compared to last year. It’s a clear reminder of how quickly players are embracing streaming across devices.

Microsoft notes that console players are the ones driving that jump. As reported, time spent on cloud streaming on Xbox consoles is up 45%, while usage on PCs, handhelds, and mobile devices has increased to 24%. It’s a strong signal that players now expect their games to follow them, not the other way around.

A major part of that growth comes from global expansion. Earlier this month, Xbox Cloud Gaming launched in India, one of the fastest-growing gaming markets with more than 500 million players. With India now added, the service is live in 29 countries. Microsoft says Latin America is showing rapid growth too, with Argentina and Brazil reporting double-digit growth in both playtime and monthly active players.

Players in those regions can now stream directly through the Xbox app on LG Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV devices. To keep up with demand, Microsoft has also increased local server capacity to reduce wait times. The company says that it wants to make every cloud session “instant and seamless.”

One of the reasons attributed to cloud gaming’s growth is the device flexibility. With cloud gaming, players can stream on consoles, PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, Fire TV sticks, handhelds, VR headsets like Meta Quest, and soon, even cars. In other words, players aren’t restricted from playing their favorite titles due to hardware limits.

That’s not all, Microsoft has been expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming so much that some Game Pass plans now include cloud access by default, giving players more choice in how they play. Microsoft calls this expansion “just the beginning,” and hints that you are in for “more great experiences and games to come across devices.”