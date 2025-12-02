Microsoft Retires Mesh as 3D Immersive Events in Teams Goes Fully Live

Microsoft is finally pulling the plug on Mesh and rolling out the 3D Immersive Events directly into Teams. Starting this week, immersive events in Microsoft Teams are officially generally available. Thanks to this rollout, companies now have a native way of hosting interactive, avatar-based events without juggling through separate apps or platforms.

The update brings fully customizable 3D environments into the main Teams experience on PC, Mac, and Meta Quest headsets. Organizers can now schedule and build immersive sessions directly from the Teams calendar. They won’t require special setup, external tools, and coding. Organizers can simply pick “Immersive event,” then design the space, and launch it. It’s that easy.

The new system is built for everything from all-hands and showcases to onboarding and training. Custom branding, 3D models, video surfaces, interactive objects, and scene sequencing are now supported. Not to forget, templates are also part of the package.

Users also get to access to pre-built auditoriums, halls, and event spaces designed to help teams spin up sessions faster. Meanwhile, Presenter tools now sit inside the same Teams window as chat, Q&A, and attendee controls to make the whole flow feel familiar.

On the experience side, users can join from the desktop app or step into full 360° VR on Meta Quest for a more immersive session. Microsoft has built identity integration and MDM support directly into the Quest setup process. It makes VR deployment corporate-safe in a way Mesh never did.

It’s worth noting that hosting immersive events requires a standard commercial Teams license plus Teams Premium. Whereas, attendees and co-organizers can join with regular Teams licenses like Microsoft 365 E3/E5 or Teams Enterprise.