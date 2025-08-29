Microsoft Retires Mobile Plans App in Favor of Web-Based Experience

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you keep a tab on the latest Windows updates, you may have heard Microsoft is retiring the built-in Mobile Plans app. Starting February 27, 2026, the app will be phased out, with all links to it removed from Windows and the Microsoft Store.

Instead, you’ll buy and manage mobile data plans directly through your carrier’s website, with Windows Settings handling the technical handoff.

Microsoft says it has done so to simplify things for users and operators alike. Now, you don’t need to juggle an extra app; just open your carrier’s site, purchase a plan, and Windows will handle the rest.

With your consent, identifiers like your EID or IMEI can be securely shared so your eSIM profile downloads automatically, no QR codes or manual typing needed.

For everyday users, that means setting up cellular data on a laptop or tablet will feel a lot like shopping online. If you already have an active plan, nothing changes; your current service will continue to work. However, new purchases or account management will happen on the carrier’s site.

Mobile operators benefit, too. Microsoft is working with carriers to test the new system and update links in Windows so customers are redirected straight to their account pages. By moving to a web-first model, operators gain more control of the purchase flow while keeping things familiar for their users.

In short, the Mobile Plans app’s retirement is less about removing a feature and more about streamlining how you connect. With this update, Microsoft is betting that fewer apps and tighter web integration will mean a smoother experience for everyone. Now that the app is retiring, it’s important to learn how to manage and activate mobile plans in Windows.