Microsoft Rolls Out Revamped Commenting Experience on Word for Web

The new experience is rolling out to everyone

Microsoft is finally refreshing the commenting experience in Word for the web. The update is now rolling out to all users. As part of the update, you should see cleaner and more modern design that replaces the older, cluttered layout many had complained about.

According to Microsoft, the new interface focuses heavily on clarity. Icons and buttons have been redesigned, spacing has been improved, and the overall look now aligns better with Word’s broader design direction. Early feedback suggests that the new visuals make conversations easier to follow, especially in heavily marked-up documents.

One of the bigger changes is how Word now handles focus. When a user selects a comment, it becomes visually prominent, while unselected comments fade slightly into a subtle gray. This makes it easier to track conversations and follow feedback without getting overwhelmed by every note on the page.

The feature is simple to try; simply open any document in Word for the web, highlight text, and select New Comment. Replies and existing comment threads now appear with the updated, streamlined layout, giving the entire sidebar a more polished feel.

Microsoft says this redesign is part of its efforts to make collaboration less distracting and more intuitive across its online Office apps. For teams working in large documents or navigating dense feedback threads, this improvement should offer a smoother experience.

The rollout is underway now for all Word for the web users, with no additional steps required.