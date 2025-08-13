Microsoft Rolls Out Secure ‘Pull Print’ Feature to Universal Print

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you have been wanting Microsoft to do something about its printing solution, there’s some good news for you. Yesterday, the company announced the general availability of Universal Print anywhere, a feature that brings secure “pull print” functionality to Universal Print.

If you have used traditional corporate printing setups, you’ll know that choosing the right printer and collecting documents without delay can sometimes be a hassle. Well, Universal Print anywhere changes that.

Microsoft says that it allows users to print from any location and release their documents at any printer within the organization. That’s not all; it further improves both security and convenience, as documents are only released when the user is physically at the printer to authenticate.

Image: Microsoft

Worth noting that this prevents sensitive files from being left unattended, a common concern in shared work environments. In other words, employees no longer need to scroll through long printer lists or commit to a specific device before printing. Instead, they can send their print job to a universal “pull print” queue and retrieve it from any configured printer.

Microsoft believes this will simplify workflows, cut down on printing errors, and reduce unnecessary waste from forgotten printouts, ultimately lowering costs. The rollout also ensures compatibility across both Windows and macOS devices. That means organizations with mixed environments can still benefit from the same secure printing process.

Not to forget, administrators will have full control over which printers participate in the pull print network and can configure approved settings to standardize the experience. Microsoft confirms that Universal Print anywhere is available now for all Microsoft 365 organizations at no additional cost.

Moreover, the company also plans to expand functionality in the coming months, allowing printer manufacturers to integrate their own badge-release authentication methods for even greater flexibility.