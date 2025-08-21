Microsoft Seeks Feedback From Users About Windows 11 KB5063878 Update Causing SSD & HDD Failures

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After rolling out the August 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, Microsoft saw widespread complaints of SSD and HDD data corruption and failures. The issue is apparently linked to KB5063878 security update released for Windows 11 24H2.

The major complain from users is that drives are vanishing or failing under heavy write loads. The first case of the SSD and HDD data corruption surfaced last week when a Japanese PC builder flagged drives disappearing during large file transfers, particularly when the disk was more than 60% full.

Since then, users with Corsair Force MP600, SanDisk Extreme Pro, Kioxia Exceria Plus G4, Kioxia M.2, and other Phison- or InnoGrit-powered drives have reported similar symptoms. Now, a serivce alert spotted by folks at Bleeping Computer, suggests that Microsoft has failed to reproduce the issue on updated Windows 11 24H2 PCs.

That’s why, the company has urged affected users to give feedback about the issue so that it can work around additional information. If you are facing a similar issue, you can drop your feedback via the Feedback Hub or Microsoft Support for Business.

Worth noting that the matter has also caught the attention of hardware makers. Phison, a leading NAND controller manufacturer, told the news outlet that it is working with Microsoft and “industry stakeholders” to assess the scale of the impact.

For now, it remains unclear whether the fault lies within Windows itself or a deeper hardware-level interaction. Microsoft has promised further updates once investigations progress. If there’s any update in this regard, you’ll find here. Stay tuned!