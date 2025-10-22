Microsoft Shares New Wallpapers to Celebrate 11th Anniversary of Windows Insider Program

I remember exactly when I first joined the Windows Insider Program, and it feels like forever. Ever since I started writing about Microsoft-related news, I wanted to stay close to every release and see how Windows evolves build after build. And today, thanks to a blog post, I was reminded that Windows Insider Program has turned 11.

As Microsoft does for every milestone, it is celebrating this one in a fittingly personal way too. The tech giant has released wallpapers designed just for its loyal Insiders.

The wallpapers, available for both desktop and mobile, were designed in collaboration with the Windows Design Team to celebrate over a decade of community-driven innovation. They feature subtle gradients and a modern Windows aesthetic, and the number “11” to showcase how far both the OS and its community have come.

The wallpapers you see below are compressed ones (click to enlarge). You can download them in full resolution from here.

Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft

Amanda Langowski, Lead of the Windows Insider Program, talks about the milestone in the blog post and notes:

October is one of my favorite months of the year as we pause to reflect on the amazing community that is Windows Insiders as we hit what is our 11th anniversary of the program! Over the past 11 years, millions of Windows Insiders have previewed our developing experiences, shared invaluable feedback, and inspired us to meet what customers need today—and to keep evolving for what’s next. Looking ahead, we’re committed to driving innovation and growth that empowers people and organizations everywhere.

For long-time Insiders like me, this celebration feels more personal than promotional. We have already left Windows 10 behind, as Microsoft ended support for all of its versions on October 14, 2025. Now, Microsoft is purely focused on Windows 11, which it says will be AI-native.