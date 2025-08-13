Windows 10 KB5063709 Cumulative Update Brings ESU Enrollment Fix & More

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Windows 10 is inching closer to its retirement date, but Microsoft is still rolling out updates to keep the OS function flawlessly. Yesterday, the company rolled out KB5063709 cumulative update for Windows 10 version 22H2 and 21H2.

This update focuses on stability, security, and fixing a frustrating issue that stopped some users from signing up for Extended Security Updates (ESU).

For the unitiated, the ESU enrollment wizard would simply crash after clicking “Enroll now,” leaving systems stuck without the extra protection. With KB5063709 update, the process finally works as intended.

It’s worth noting that this update is mandatory because it also brings July 2025’s Patch Tuesday fixes, including one zero-day vulnerability and 136 other vulnerabilities. You can check for updates in Settings, the download will begin automatically.

After installing, Windows 10 22H2 jumps to build 19045.6216, and 21H2 moves to 19044.6216. You can also grab it manually from the Microsoft Update Catalog by clicking here.

Beyond the ESU fix, KB5063709 makes several under-the-hood improvements. Those include updated operator profiles, new Secure Boot anti-rollback protections, and a patch for rare stability problems caused by the May 2025 update.

That’s not all; it also fixes broken emoji searche and phonetic keyboard glitches for Hindi and Marathi. With Windows 10 support ending in October 2025, these updates are less likrly to big features. Microsoft rather wants the OS to run smoothly until the very end.