Microsoft Store Policies Updated With New Child Safety and AI Rules

Yesterday, Microsoft removed onboarding fees for individual developers and, at the same time, announced version 7.19 of the Microsoft Store Policies. And these are for all the app developers who wish to publish their apps on the Microsoft Store.

The latest policy document includes several revisions and two notable new rules. Developers targeting children with thir apps now must provide robust protections against exploitation, bullying, and inappropriate content.

In addition, apps that use generative AI must clearly communicate how the technology works and ensure it does not produce harmful or restricted outputs.

Microsoft also made several minor changes, including branding updates to stricter advertising guidelines. Here is the official list of changes:

Updated all references of ‘Xbox Live’ to ‘Xbox network’ to align with updated branding.

Updated 10.1.3 to clarify that developers cannot use pricing terms in their search terms.

Updated 10.2.4 to remove the ‘link here’ copy.

Updated 10.4.4 to state apps must not have unreasonably low installation rates to ensure a better customer install experience.

Updated 10.8.1 to disallow any real-world value exchange for in-product digital goods or currencies on external marketplaces.

Updated 10.8.2.7 to note that in cases where developers are allowed to use a third-party purchase API under policy, and have chosen to do so, they must indicate this usage via the check box in Partner Center.

Updated 10.13.5 to clarify that in-game advertising on Xbox must adhere to the same guidelines as those for the Xbox Console Dashboard.

New 10.13.12 Policy clarification that XR-007 Cross-Network Gameplay applies for any store content that roams across networks and platforms.

New 11.15 New child safety policy requires that products that target children provide robust protections, including safeguards against exploitation, bullying, and access to inappropriate or adult-themed content.

New 11.16 New policy aims to ensure transparency in how live generative AI technologies are deployed in-app and the nature of their output.

In short, if you are a developer wishing to publish your apps in Microsoft Store, you must comply with updated policies mentioned above.