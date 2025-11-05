Microsoft Store Web Now Lets You Install Multiple Windows Apps at Once

One-click install packs make setting up new PCs easier than ever

Rishaj Upadhyay
Multi-app install Microsoft Store website

If you’ve ever wished that could install all your favorite Windows apps in one go, that wish just came true. First spotted by Zac Bowden at Windows Central, Microsoft has quietly added a new multi-app install feature to the Microsoft Store website.

With the new feature, you can select multiple apps at once using “Multi-app Install” button and bundle them into a single installer. Once you download the generated .exe file, Microsoft Store automatically takes over. And next thing that happens is the installation of every selected app. That too, without requiring you to click through extra menus or permissions.

Zac, in the report, notes that the process is fast and seamless. The downloaded installer runs and almost instantly, the Microsoft Store begins installing all your chosen apps. There’s one caveat, though.

You can’t choose all the apps you want, as the multi-app install page only lists 48 popular apps, including Netflix, Instagram, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. However, we expect to see more adds added to that list in the coming days. The list of currently available app on the said page is as follow:

ProductivityCreativitySocialEntertainmentTools & UtilitiesPersonalization
Adobe Acrobat Reader DCCanvaWhatsAppSpotifyPotPlayerLively Wallpaper
Microsoft TeamsCapCutDiscordNetflixSpeedtest by Ooklaf.lux
Zoom WorkplaceMicrosoft ClipchampInstagramApple MusicNVIDIA Control PanelTranslucentTB
OneNoteAdobe Photoshop ExpressTikTokiTunesBreeZip: RAR & ZIP ExtractorBing Wallpaper
Goodnotes: Notes, docs, PDFAdobe PhotoshopTelegram DesktopPrime Video for WindowsRufusbackiee – Wallpaper Studio 10
ChatGPTibis PaintFacebookHuluSysinternals SuiteLive Wallpapers +
iCloudOBS StudioSnapchatDisney+EarTrumpetDynamic Theme
DropboxAudacityLinkedInApple TVWintoysWallpaper·

For now, you’ll need to use the web version of the Microsoft Store to create these install packs. The desktop app doesn’t support the feature at the time of writing this.

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

