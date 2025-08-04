Microsoft streamlines Azure SQL migrations with new schema tool

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is making it easier to migrate to Azure SQL by taking the grunt work out of schema setup. A new update to Azure Database Migration Service (DMS) introduces a built-in schema migration tool that’s now generally available.

With this, admins no longer need to manually recreate every table, index, view, or stored procedure before moving data over. The process now handles it all in one step, drastically reducing setup time, and more importantly, user error.

Here’s the key benefit. Instead of building your target database object-by-object, you can now move missing schema components along with selected or all tables in a single pass. It’s a small change that solves a big headache, especially during complex migrations.

This feature is exclusive to migrations headed to Azure SQL Database. To use it, you’ll need to meet some firm requirements. The on-premises SQL Server must grant db_owner permissions, and the user targeting Azure SQL must hold server-level roles like ##MS_DatabaseManager## and ##MS_LoginManager##.

The above permissions allow for database creation, login management, and access to all system catalog views. Microsoft strongly recommends using the ##MS_DatabaseManager## role instead of the older dbmanager for broader control. While high-level access is essential during setup, it can likely be rolled back post-migration to tighten security.