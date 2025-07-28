Microsoft Teams Gets a 3D Makeover for Events

3D meetings land in Teams

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Teams 3D events experience

Microsoft is extending the way that humans connect and engage on-line through delivering immersive 3D experiences directly into Teams. Available now in public preview, the new immersive events capability enables creators to build branded virtual environments.

Users can freely move about, communicate through avatars, and share natural conversations that feel more intimate than two-dimensional video calls. Rather than depending on third-party apps, Teams now has native support for these 3D spaces.

Image: Microsoft

That means any Teams calendar user can plan and host immersive events without coding skills or additional software. You can even build the event space from built-in templates, add a logo or banner, and incorporate videos or 3D objects.

Image: Microsoft
Image: Microsoft

Want to hold a town hall meeting or team party? There are pre-made environments for those as well.
Presenters are free to concentrate on content, not logistics. You can put yourself in the spotlight, beam guests into seats, or have someone appear on stage for a brief Q&A, all with a few mouse clicks.

Image: Microsoft

There’s even a “find-a-person” feature if you need to find someone in particular in a room. Reactions, spatial audio, and walk-up conversations bring these events to life in a more natural and engaging way. If you’re already using Teams, the immersive events are only a few clicks away.

