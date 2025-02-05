Microsoft Teams' new calendar, which uses Copilot and Outlook's capabilities, is now generally available

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has added a new calendar to the Teams platform, and the Redmond-based tech giant says it will offer a unified experience with Copilot, allowing people to access the capabilities of Outlook and Copilot to schedule and manage their meetings.

This means the new calendar in Microsoft Teams should have everything admins need to do their work without juggling between Outlook and Microsoft Teams.

The Redmond-based tech giant says the new calendar will provide commercial users with expanded views and several new navigation options, including a month view, split view, time scale, saved views, and even a weather display.

The new calendar will allow users to share the dates and even print them; for those multitasking, the new calendar can also be popped out as a separate window.

It also offers options for quick viewing and peek viewing, meaning users only need to click on an event to see more information about it.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the new calendar in Teams is generally available to all commercial customers. Those with a Teams Premium license will also have access to advanced capabilities, such as a Quick book and Places Finder, which was recently announced and released as a part of the Microsoft Teams platform.

Should you use Outlook’s Calendar or Teams’ Calendar? Well, this new calendar definitely provides a unified experience, so if you want to use the latter, you’ll still have access to the capabilities of the former. If Teams is your organization’s default productivity platform, it would be better if you use its calendar simply because of the workflow.