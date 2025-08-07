Microsoft Teams now warns you before sharing sensitive info

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is giving Teams users an extra layer of peace of mind during meetings. A new feature, now generally available, quietly watches your screen and flags sensitive information before you accidentally share it.

It’s called sensitive content detection, and it works across desktop, web, and mobile versions of Teams, if you’re own Teams Premium license. Microsoft designed this tool to spot things like credit card numbers, bank details, passport data, and other personal identifiers while you’re sharing your screen in a meeting.

Here’s how it works: if Teams spots something sensitive, the app notifies both the presenter and the meeting organizer. It won’t interrupt the session or kick you out of screen sharing, but it does suggest you stop and check. Attendees won’t know anything’s happened. The alert stays private between you and the meeting host.

This feature lives under “Advanced protection” in the meeting options menu. Once enabled, it runs in the background during screen shares. Microsoft says it doesn’t want to be overly aggressive in blocking content, especially to avoid false alarms. Instead, it’s there as a safety net, a quiet nudge when something might slip through unnoticed.

For users handling financials, legal docs, or internal records on calls, this could be a major safeguard. It’s one of those features that feels overdue, and now that it’s live, it could help prevent some costly mistakes. Moreover, the feature is available starting today for all Teams Premium users.