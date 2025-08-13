Microsoft Testing New “Free with Xbox” Library Tab for Xbox Insiders

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is officially testing a small but a handy update for Xbox Dashboard, which aims at making large game libraries less cluttered. The update is currently rolling out to members of the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of the Xbox Insider program.

As detailed on the Xbox Support site, the latest Insider build introduces a “Free with Xbox” section inside the Full Library menu. The new category automatically separates time-limited trials and game demos from your owned titles, giving the main collection a cleaner look.

Previously, players could manually hide these tiles using a “Hide from list” option, but the new section removes the need for constant curation. Other tabs in the Full Library, such as Games with Gold, Game Pass, and apps, remain unchanged.

Beyond this addition, the build also includes the standard stability and performance improvements that accompany most Insider updates.

The Alpha Skip-Ahead group traditionally receives features months before general release, with four additional Insider rings gradually testing them ahead of public rollout.

While there’s no confirmation that the “Free with Xbox” section will arrive on the Xbox PC app, that platform has seen its own improvements recently.

In June, Microsoft added unified library support for games across multiple storefronts. July’s update followed with the option to stream console games directly to a PC, both features were also tested first by Insiders.