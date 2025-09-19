Microsoft unveils Knowledge Agent for SharePoint

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you use SharePoint, there’s some update for you. Microsoft has announced Knowledge Agent for SharePoint, a new AI feature designed to make content management smarter and more useful for Copilot and other agents.

The rollout comes as businesses increasingly choosing AI to keep knowledge fresh, reliable, and easy to act upon. At its core, Knowledge Agent works like an intelligent content manager. It enriches and organizes files so AI can deliver better answers, automate workflows, and keep information up to date.

The feature also promises to improve everyday workflows. You can ask it to create views, sort documents, or even notify them when specific content appears. More importantly, it works across SharePoint surfaces with a floating button and offers context-aware suggestions.

While still in public preview, Microsoft says it’s working to make SharePoint a central hub for AI-ready content with the help of Knowledge Agent.

The agent is available now for tenants enrolled in the preview with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license. Microsoft notes that wider availability is expected once it kicks off general release in early 2026.