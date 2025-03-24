Microsoft will enhance Teams with a Migration Tool that lets users switch from other platforms to it

The new tool will be added to Teams in May.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re using a third-party platform (a service or tool not made by Microsoft) that has public and private groups or channels, you will soon be able to move your content more easily from there to Microsoft Teams.

According to a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the Redmond-based tech giant has created a new tool called a Migration Tool, which you’ll be able to find in the Microsoft Admin Center (MAC) starting this May.

This tool will help administrators connect the third-party platform to Teams, organize the move, and transfer all the files, messages, or other data into standard channels in Teams.

Here’s what the entry says:

Customers will now be able to move content seamlessly from public and private channels in a third-party solution to Teams standard channels. A new first-party Migration tool on Microsoft Admin Center (MAC) will allow admins to connect the third-party solution workspace, plan, and perform content migration to Teams.

In short, this makes it easier to switch from another platform to Teams without losing your content.

It will be generally available to users. Skype will also be effectively retired in May, and the Redmond-based tech giant says users can migrate their Skype accounts to Teams.