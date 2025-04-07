Microsoft will enhance the Edge Sidebar with Copilot Chat agents

The enhancement will be added to Edge this month.

Microsoft will enhance the Edge browser by integrating Copilot Chat agents directly into the Edge Sidebar. The enhancement, announced in a recent entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, aims to simplify users’ day-to-day tasks by providing a smart, interactive assistant within their browsing experience.

The Copilot Chat agents were announced a while ago, and in the Edge Sidebar, they are designed to streamline productivity. By leveraging advanced AI capabilities, these agents can assist users in managing tasks, answering queries, summarizing information, and navigating complex workflows—all directly from the browser.

This integration naturally means more AI in Edge, but as with any other similar capabilities, it is also optional. Users can choose not to engage with AI agents.

Here’s what the entry says:

Use agents in Copilot Chat on Edge Sidebar to simplify tasks.

So, what does simplifying tasks mean? The Copilot Chat agents in Edge can be used for work, research, or personal tasks. The enhancement is set to be added to Edge this month.

It’s also a strategy for Microsoft to attract more users to Edge. The browser is already gaining popularity, and it’s actually better than Chrome when it comes to some features, so it might be worth it.