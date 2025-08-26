Microsoft's DocumentDB Officially Joins the Linux Foundation

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

DocumentDB, Microsoft’s open-source document database built on PostgreSQL, has officially joined the Linux Foundation. Launched earlier this year, DocumentDB has quickly become popular among developers, racking up nearly 2,000 GitHub stars and attracting strong community engagement.

What began as a set of PostgreSQL extensions has evolved into a fully featured, developer-friendly document database with robust JSON/BSON support, document-style queries, and compatibility with popular MongoDB drivers and tools.

By moving to the Linux Foundation, DocumentDB becomes vendor-neutral while retaining its developer-first principles. Microsoft says the transition ensures the project’s independence, while also opening the door for contributions from other cloud providers, database vendors, and open-source enthusiasts.

The Linux Foundation will also help guide governance, maintaining a clear roadmap through a newly formed Technical Steering Committee and a group of maintainers.

Industry players are already voicing support. AWS praised the move as advancing database portability and compatibility, while Google Cloud called it a win for customer choice. Yugabyte, a distributed database company, also confirmed it will take part in DocumentDB’s steering committee.

For developers, the experience remains simple and familiar. DocumentDB works seamlessly with PostgreSQL while supporting MongoDB drivers, making migration and adoption straightforward. It also supports Kubernetes-based deployments and multi-disk VMs, with minimal downtime during migration.

Looking ahead, the project’s new GitHub home, https://github.com/documentdb/documentdb, will serve as the central hub for contributions, issues, and discussions. Microsoft and its partners see this step as the beginning of an era where document databases become open, interoperable, and standardized, much like SQL did for relational systems.