Microsoft's Latest Edge Survey Hints at Upcoming Copilot Mode Upgrades

Microsoft is quietly asking Edge users how they feel about Copilot’s role in the browser, and the survey could hint at some major upgrades in the pipeline.

As Windows Latest spotted, the questionnaire digs deeper into how often people use Copilot, what features matter most, and what kinds of tasks they expect the AI to handle in the future.

The survey, which you can check out here, asks users not just if they use Copilot mode in Edge, but also how they use it, whether for learning, shopping, finance, or coding. Interestingly, it goes beyond simple usage questions and hints at advanced scenarios Microsoft might be exploring.

One section suggests Microsoft could expand “multi-tab context,” allowing Copilot to read across all open tabs and reason with the combined information.

Another part points toward automation, like extracting tables to Excel, filling out forms, or even generating emails directly from webpages. That would put Edge’s Copilot closer to what Perplexity Comet promises, where AI does more than summarize content. It actually completes tasks on your behalf.

It’s not clear yet which of these ideas will make the cut to the final rollout, but Microsoft is clearly exploring a more hands-on future for Copilot in Edge.