Microsoft's March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows fixes 7 Zero-Days and 57 security issues

Download the updates ASAP.

by Flavius Floare 

Windows March 2025 Patch Tuesday

Microsoft has rolled out its March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, addressing 57 security vulnerabilities, including seven zero-day flaws. These updates are crucial for maintaining the security and stability of various Microsoft products, including Windows, Microsoft Office, and Azure.

Among the 57 vulnerabilities fixed, six zero-day flaws were actively exploited, while one was publicly disclosed before an official patch was available. The zero-day vulnerabilities include issues in the Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem, NTFS, and Fast FAT File System Driver, among others. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain SYSTEM privileges, execute remote code, or steal sensitive information.

In addition to the zero-day flaws, the updates also address 23 Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities, three Security Feature Bypass vulnerabilities, 23 Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities, four Information Disclosure vulnerabilities, one Denial of Service vulnerability, and three Spoofing vulnerabilities. These fixes are essential for protecting users from potential cyberattacks and ensuring the overall security of their systems.

Below, there is the full report of all the vulnerabilities addressed with March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11:

TagCVE IDCVE TitleSeverity
.NETCVE-2025-24043WinDbg Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
ASP.NET Core & Visual StudioCVE-2025-24070ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Azure Agent InstallerCVE-2025-21199Azure Agent Installer for Backup and Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Azure ArcCVE-2025-26627Azure Arc Installer Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Azure CLICVE-2025-24049Azure Command Line Integration (CLI) Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Azure PromptFlowCVE-2025-24986Azure Promptflow Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service DriverCVE-2025-24995Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Local Security Authority Server (lsasrv)CVE-2025-24072Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Management ConsoleCVE-2025-26633Microsoft Management Console Security Feature Bypass VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2025-24083Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2025-26629Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2025-24080Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft OfficeCVE-2025-24057Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Microsoft Office AccessCVE-2025-26630Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-24081Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-24082Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office ExcelCVE-2025-24075Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office WordCVE-2025-24077Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office WordCVE-2025-24078Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Office WordCVE-2025-24079Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Streaming ServiceCVE-2025-24046Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft Streaming ServiceCVE-2025-24067Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft WindowsCVE-2025-25008Windows Server Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Microsoft WindowsCVE-2024-9157Synaptics: CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics Service Binaries DLL Loading VulnerabilityImportant
Remote Desktop ClientCVE-2025-26645Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Role: DNS ServerCVE-2025-24064Windows Domain Name Service Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Role: Windows Hyper-VCVE-2025-24048Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Role: Windows Hyper-VCVE-2025-24050Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Visual StudioCVE-2025-24998Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Visual StudioCVE-2025-25003Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Visual Studio CodeCVE-2025-26631Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Common Log File System DriverCVE-2025-24059Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Cross Device ServiceCVE-2025-24994Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Cross Device ServiceCVE-2025-24076Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows exFAT File SystemCVE-2025-21180Windows exFAT File System Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Fast FAT DriverCVE-2025-24985Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Windows File ExplorerCVE-2025-24071Microsoft Windows File Explorer Spoofing VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Kernel MemoryCVE-2025-24997DirectX Graphics Kernel File Denial of Service VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Kernel-Mode DriversCVE-2025-24066Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows MapUrlToZoneCVE-2025-21247MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Mark of the Web (MOTW)CVE-2025-24061Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTFSCVE-2025-24993Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTFSCVE-2025-24984Windows NTFS Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTFSCVE-2025-24992Windows NTFS Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTFSCVE-2025-24991Windows NTFS Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTLMCVE-2025-24996NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing VulnerabilityImportant
Windows NTLMCVE-2025-24054NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Remote Desktop ServicesCVE-2025-24035Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Windows Remote Desktop ServicesCVE-2025-24045Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)CVE-2025-24051Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Subsystem for LinuxCVE-2025-24084Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityCritical
Windows Telephony ServerCVE-2025-24056Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution VulnerabilityImportant
Windows USB Video DriverCVE-2025-24988Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows USB Video DriverCVE-2025-24987Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows USB Video DriverCVE-2025-24055Windows USB Video Class System Driver Information Disclosure VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Win32 Kernel SubsystemCVE-2025-24044Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant
Windows Win32 Kernel SubsystemCVE-2025-24983Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege VulnerabilityImportant

As always, it is advisable to download and install the Windows March 2025 Patch Tuesday as soon as possible to benefit from the latest security improvements. You can do so by accessing Windows Update and automatically updating your device. You can also find out more details about the latest updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 by reading our separate articles.

