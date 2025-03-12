Microsoft's March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows fixes 7 Zero-Days and 57 security issues
Download the updates ASAP.
5 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
Microsoft has rolled out its March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, addressing 57 security vulnerabilities, including seven zero-day flaws. These updates are crucial for maintaining the security and stability of various Microsoft products, including Windows, Microsoft Office, and Azure.
Among the 57 vulnerabilities fixed, six zero-day flaws were actively exploited, while one was publicly disclosed before an official patch was available. The zero-day vulnerabilities include issues in the Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem, NTFS, and Fast FAT File System Driver, among others. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain SYSTEM privileges, execute remote code, or steal sensitive information.
In addition to the zero-day flaws, the updates also address 23 Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities, three Security Feature Bypass vulnerabilities, 23 Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities, four Information Disclosure vulnerabilities, one Denial of Service vulnerability, and three Spoofing vulnerabilities. These fixes are essential for protecting users from potential cyberattacks and ensuring the overall security of their systems.
Below, there is the full report of all the vulnerabilities addressed with March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11:
|Tag
|CVE ID
|CVE Title
|Severity
|.NET
|CVE-2025-24043
|WinDbg Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|ASP.NET Core & Visual Studio
|CVE-2025-24070
|ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Azure Agent Installer
|CVE-2025-21199
|Azure Agent Installer for Backup and Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Azure Arc
|CVE-2025-26627
|Azure Arc Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Azure CLI
|CVE-2025-24049
|Azure Command Line Integration (CLI) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Azure PromptFlow
|CVE-2025-24986
|Azure Promptflow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver
|CVE-2025-24995
|Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Local Security Authority Server (lsasrv)
|CVE-2025-24072
|Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Management Console
|CVE-2025-26633
|Microsoft Management Console Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2025-24083
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2025-26629
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2025-24080
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office
|CVE-2025-24057
|Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Microsoft Office Access
|CVE-2025-26630
|Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-24081
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-24082
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Excel
|CVE-2025-24075
|Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Word
|CVE-2025-24077
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Word
|CVE-2025-24078
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Office Word
|CVE-2025-24079
|Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Streaming Service
|CVE-2025-24046
|Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Streaming Service
|CVE-2025-24067
|Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2025-25008
|Windows Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Microsoft Windows
|CVE-2024-9157
|Synaptics: CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics Service Binaries DLL Loading Vulnerability
|Important
|Remote Desktop Client
|CVE-2025-26645
|Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Role: DNS Server
|CVE-2025-24064
|Windows Domain Name Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Role: Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2025-24048
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Role: Windows Hyper-V
|CVE-2025-24050
|Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Visual Studio
|CVE-2025-24998
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Visual Studio
|CVE-2025-25003
|Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Visual Studio Code
|CVE-2025-26631
|Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Common Log File System Driver
|CVE-2025-24059
|Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Cross Device Service
|CVE-2025-24994
|Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Cross Device Service
|CVE-2025-24076
|Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows exFAT File System
|CVE-2025-21180
|Windows exFAT File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Fast FAT Driver
|CVE-2025-24985
|Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows File Explorer
|CVE-2025-24071
|Microsoft Windows File Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Kernel Memory
|CVE-2025-24997
|DirectX Graphics Kernel File Denial of Service Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers
|CVE-2025-24066
|Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows MapUrlToZone
|CVE-2025-21247
|MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Mark of the Web (MOTW)
|CVE-2025-24061
|Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTFS
|CVE-2025-24993
|Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTFS
|CVE-2025-24984
|Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTFS
|CVE-2025-24992
|Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTFS
|CVE-2025-24991
|Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTLM
|CVE-2025-24996
|NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows NTLM
|CVE-2025-24054
|NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Remote Desktop Services
|CVE-2025-24035
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Windows Remote Desktop Services
|CVE-2025-24045
|Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS)
|CVE-2025-24051
|Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Subsystem for Linux
|CVE-2025-24084
|Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Critical
|Windows Telephony Server
|CVE-2025-24056
|Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows USB Video Driver
|CVE-2025-24988
|Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows USB Video Driver
|CVE-2025-24987
|Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows USB Video Driver
|CVE-2025-24055
|Windows USB Video Class System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem
|CVE-2025-24044
|Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
|Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem
|CVE-2025-24983
|Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability
|Important
As always, it is advisable to download and install the Windows March 2025 Patch Tuesday as soon as possible to benefit from the latest security improvements. You can do so by accessing Windows Update and automatically updating your device. You can also find out more details about the latest updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 by reading our separate articles.
User forum
0 messages