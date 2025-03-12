Microsoft's March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows fixes 7 Zero-Days and 57 security issues

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has rolled out its March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates, addressing 57 security vulnerabilities, including seven zero-day flaws. These updates are crucial for maintaining the security and stability of various Microsoft products, including Windows, Microsoft Office, and Azure.

Among the 57 vulnerabilities fixed, six zero-day flaws were actively exploited, while one was publicly disclosed before an official patch was available. The zero-day vulnerabilities include issues in the Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem, NTFS, and Fast FAT File System Driver, among others. These vulnerabilities could allow attackers to gain SYSTEM privileges, execute remote code, or steal sensitive information.

In addition to the zero-day flaws, the updates also address 23 Elevation of Privilege vulnerabilities, three Security Feature Bypass vulnerabilities, 23 Remote Code Execution vulnerabilities, four Information Disclosure vulnerabilities, one Denial of Service vulnerability, and three Spoofing vulnerabilities. These fixes are essential for protecting users from potential cyberattacks and ensuring the overall security of their systems.

Below, there is the full report of all the vulnerabilities addressed with March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11:

Tag CVE ID CVE Title Severity .NET CVE-2025-24043 WinDbg Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important ASP.NET Core & Visual Studio CVE-2025-24070 ASP.NET Core and Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Azure Agent Installer CVE-2025-21199 Azure Agent Installer for Backup and Site Recovery Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Azure Arc CVE-2025-26627 Azure Arc Installer Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Azure CLI CVE-2025-24049 Azure Command Line Integration (CLI) Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Azure PromptFlow CVE-2025-24986 Azure Promptflow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver CVE-2025-24995 Kernel Streaming WOW Thunk Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Local Security Authority Server (lsasrv) CVE-2025-24072 Microsoft Local Security Authority (LSA) Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Management Console CVE-2025-26633 Microsoft Management Console Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-24083 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-26629 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-24080 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office CVE-2025-24057 Microsoft Office Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Microsoft Office Access CVE-2025-26630 Microsoft Access Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2025-24081 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2025-24082 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Excel CVE-2025-24075 Microsoft Excel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Word CVE-2025-24077 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Word CVE-2025-24078 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Office Word CVE-2025-24079 Microsoft Word Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Microsoft Streaming Service CVE-2025-24046 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Streaming Service CVE-2025-24067 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Windows CVE-2025-25008 Windows Server Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Microsoft Windows CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics: CVE-2024-9157 Synaptics Service Binaries DLL Loading Vulnerability Important Remote Desktop Client CVE-2025-26645 Remote Desktop Client Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Role: DNS Server CVE-2025-24064 Windows Domain Name Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Role: Windows Hyper-V CVE-2025-24048 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Role: Windows Hyper-V CVE-2025-24050 Windows Hyper-V Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Visual Studio CVE-2025-24998 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Visual Studio CVE-2025-25003 Visual Studio Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Visual Studio Code CVE-2025-26631 Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Common Log File System Driver CVE-2025-24059 Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Cross Device Service CVE-2025-24994 Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Cross Device Service CVE-2025-24076 Microsoft Windows Cross Device Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows exFAT File System CVE-2025-21180 Windows exFAT File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Fast FAT Driver CVE-2025-24985 Windows Fast FAT File System Driver Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows File Explorer CVE-2025-24071 Microsoft Windows File Explorer Spoofing Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel Memory CVE-2025-24997 DirectX Graphics Kernel File Denial of Service Vulnerability Important Windows Kernel-Mode Drivers CVE-2025-24066 Kernel Streaming Service Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows MapUrlToZone CVE-2025-21247 MapUrlToZone Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows Mark of the Web (MOTW) CVE-2025-24061 Windows Mark of the Web Security Feature Bypass Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-24993 Windows NTFS Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-24984 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-24992 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows NTFS CVE-2025-24991 Windows NTFS Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows NTLM CVE-2025-24996 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability Important Windows NTLM CVE-2025-24054 NTLM Hash Disclosure Spoofing Vulnerability Important Windows Remote Desktop Services CVE-2025-24035 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Remote Desktop Services CVE-2025-24045 Windows Remote Desktop Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) CVE-2025-24051 Windows Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows Subsystem for Linux CVE-2025-24084 Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2) Kernel Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Critical Windows Telephony Server CVE-2025-24056 Windows Telephony Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability Important Windows USB Video Driver CVE-2025-24988 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows USB Video Driver CVE-2025-24987 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows USB Video Driver CVE-2025-24055 Windows USB Video Class System Driver Information Disclosure Vulnerability Important Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem CVE-2025-24044 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem CVE-2025-24983 Windows Win32 Kernel Subsystem Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability Important

As always, it is advisable to download and install the Windows March 2025 Patch Tuesday as soon as possible to benefit from the latest security improvements. You can do so by accessing Windows Update and automatically updating your device. You can also find out more details about the latest updates for Windows 10 and Windows 11 by reading our separate articles.