The latest KB5053606 Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10 fails to address this annoying known error

Microsoft has rolled out the latest Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 10 in the KB5053606 pack, which are available for versions 20H2, 21H2, and 22H2.

As with any other security update, the KB5053606 patch mainly addresses urgent vulnerabilities that have targeted Windows 10. As such, the patch doesn’t bring any new features or enhancements, and they will be released later this month when the non-security patch comes out.

On the official support page for the KB5053606 pack, Microsoft says the patch comes with two known errors. One focuses on Citrix components that might have failed to install since the January Patch Tuesday updates were released. However, the error only affects a limited number of devices, and Windows 10 Home users are not expected to be affected.

If you haven’t installed the January Patch Tuesday updates, there is a chance a workaround that can be applied, but if you already have, then it won’t work. However, the Redmond-based tech giant is working with Citrix to address the issue.

The other known error concerns the System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker service, which we reported about a while ago. Microsoft says there is no need to take further action, but a workaround exists to prevent it.

You can download the KB5053606 update from Windows Update within Settings or from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

You can read the entire blog post about it here.