The March 2025 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 bring huge improvements to Narrator

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has rolled out the latest Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11, addressing a range of security vulnerabilities and introducing new features: KB5053598 for Windows 11 24H2 and KB5053602 for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2. These updates are mandatory to install.

KB5053598 and KB5053602 include enhancements to the Task Manager, Taskbar, Lock screen, and Narrator. For instance, users can now share files directly from a jump list on the taskbar, and Windows Spotlight has been made easier to find with changes to the icon color and background.

Additionally, the updates introduce new functions for Narrator scan mode, making it more convenient for users to navigate long emails, news articles, and wiki pages.

The updates also improve the File Explorer, allowing users to snooze or turn off the ‘Start backup’ reminder in the address bar.

Furthermore, they address various issues, such as performance improvements when loading folders with a large number of media files and fixing the context menu’s slow opening when right-clicking cloud files.

The March 2025 Patch Tuesday for Windows 11 also addresses security issues discovered in previous months.

Users can install KB5053598 and KB5053602 by navigating to Start > Settings > Windows Update and clicking on ‘Check for Updates.’ Alternatively, the updates can be manually downloaded and installed from the Microsoft Update Catalog:

You can see the release notes for Windows 11’s Patch Tuesday updates for March 2024, here.