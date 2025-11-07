Microsoft’s October GDK Update Adds Unified Input, PlayFab, Packaging Tools & More

Microsoft and Xbox often release updates for developers, but they don’t always get much attention. This one is different, though. We’re talking about the October 2025 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) release, the latest update for GDK (via PureXbox). This release brings improved input, packaging, automated capture, PlayFab, and cross-device user support.

Microsoft says this update aims to simplify workflows, reduce hydration time, and give developers more powerful tools to develop games on Xbox and PC.

First, there is GameInput, which brings a single modern input API to both Xbox and PC. The company says this feature unifies keyboard, mouse, gamepad, and even custom devices under one model designed for low latency and thread safety. Thanks to polling and event callback support, developers can write cross-platform input code that is simpler, more reliable, and easier to maintain.

Microsoft is also previewing PlayFab Game Saves, which makes cross-progression possible. In other words, players can carry their progress in games while switching between Xbox and Steam, with additional platforms planned in the future. Microsoft says, “It handles sync and conflict resolution, works offline, and is available by request in PlayFab Game Manager.”

In addition, the October 2025 Microsoft Game Development Kit (GDK) release also brings Xbox Game Package Manager and PlayFab Unified SDK. Here’s what Microsoft mentions about these features in the release announcement:

Xbox Game Package Manager introduces unified packaging and upload in a single desktop app. Build XVC or MSIXVC packages from loose files, upload through browser-based authentication, and manage multi-tenant workflows—all in an accessible, localized interface.

PlayFab Unified SDK is now bundled with the GDK as one modular package. It replaces multiple SDKs with consistent APIs, automatic token refresh, and modern threading, letting developers integrate only what they need while reducing complexity and certification risk.

Article feature image credit: Microsoft