Microsoft’s Cool Windows XP Crocs Are Now on Sale for $79.95

Microsoft is bringing back nostalgia in style with the Windows XP-themed Crocs. As reported by The Verge, the cool Crocs are now available for $79.95 through the company’s official online store.

Originally revealed as a sweepstakes prize, these limited-edition Crocs are now open to everyone as part of Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The Crocs perfectly capture the look of Windows XP’s iconic “Bliss” wallpaper, a bright blue sky with white clouds above a rolling green hill. The Crocs mimic that aesthetic, pairing a soft sky-blue upper with a grassy green sole for a playful, retro vibe that screams early-2000s tech nostalgia.

Image: Microsoft

Each pair comes with a six-pack of exclusive Microsoft Jibbitz charms, including Clippy, Internet Explorer, the MSN butterfly, a mouse pointer, and the original Windows logo. Buyers also get a Windows XP-themed drawstring backpack, rounding out the collector’s set.

Microsoft first teased the shoes in August, initially offering them to employees. While these Crocs aren’t part of an official Crocs partnership, Microsoft says the collection is a “fun, limited-run celebration” to mark its five decades of innovation and cultural influence.