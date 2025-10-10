Microsoft’s Cool Windows XP Crocs Are Now on Sale for $79.95

You also get a Windows XP-themed drawstring backpack

News

Reading time icon 1 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft Windows XP crocs (1)

Microsoft is bringing back nostalgia in style with the Windows XP-themed Crocs. As reported by The Verge, the cool Crocs are now available for $79.95 through the company’s official online store.

Originally revealed as a sweepstakes prize, these limited-edition Crocs are now open to everyone as part of Microsoft’s 50th anniversary celebration.

The Crocs perfectly capture the look of Windows XP’s iconic “Bliss” wallpaper, a bright blue sky with white clouds above a rolling green hill. The Crocs mimic that aesthetic, pairing a soft sky-blue upper with a grassy green sole for a playful, retro vibe that screams early-2000s tech nostalgia.

Microsoft crocs and backpack windows xp
Image: Microsoft

Each pair comes with a six-pack of exclusive Microsoft Jibbitz charms, including Clippy, Internet Explorer, the MSN butterfly, a mouse pointer, and the original Windows logo. Buyers also get a Windows XP-themed drawstring backpack, rounding out the collector’s set.

Microsoft first teased the shoes in August, initially offering them to employees. While these Crocs aren’t part of an official Crocs partnership, Microsoft says the collection is a “fun, limited-run celebration” to mark its five decades of innovation and cultural influence.

More about the topics: microsoft, windows XP

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages