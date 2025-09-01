Mixed Reality Link now works on Snapdragon X-powered PCs

You can now your Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S headset easily

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Snapdragon X PC connect to Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S via Mixed Reality Link

It appears Microsoft has quietly rolled out the Mixed Reality Link app for Snapdragon X-powered PCs, allowing owners of devices like the Surface Pro 11 to connect directly to Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S headsets. Until now, the app has appeared limited to Intel and AMD PCs.

The change was first spotted by Reddit user “Nicalay2”, who confirmed that a Snapdragon X-based Surface Pro could pair successfully with the app.

Turns out Mixed Reality Link is now compatible on Windows for ARM
As noted by Windows Central, Microsoft hasn’t yet updated its official documentation to list Snapdragon X compatibility, and the Microsoft Store entry for Mixed Reality Link only shows an August 29 update without a changelog.

For those unfamiliar, Mixed Reality Link enables up to three virtual monitors inside VR, letting users connect a PC either wirelessly or via cable to a Meta Quest headset. It also integrates with Windows 365 Cloud PC, offering the ability to stream a virtual desktop within VR.

With Snapdragon X compatibility in play, Windows on Arm users now have the same flexibility as x86 users, making it easier to use local PCs in VR workflows.

That’s not all; this support extends to both Meta Quest 3 and the more affordable Quest 3S, giving a broader audience access to multi-monitor setups in virtual reality.

