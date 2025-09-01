Mixed Reality Link now works on Snapdragon X-powered PCs

You can now your Meta Quest 3 or Meta Quest 3S headset easily

It appears Microsoft has quietly rolled out the Mixed Reality Link app for Snapdragon X-powered PCs, allowing owners of devices like the Surface Pro 11 to connect directly to Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S headsets. Until now, the app has appeared limited to Intel and AMD PCs.

The change was first spotted by Reddit user “Nicalay2”, who confirmed that a Snapdragon X-based Surface Pro could pair successfully with the app.

As noted by Windows Central, Microsoft hasn’t yet updated its official documentation to list Snapdragon X compatibility, and the Microsoft Store entry for Mixed Reality Link only shows an August 29 update without a changelog.

For those unfamiliar, Mixed Reality Link enables up to three virtual monitors inside VR, letting users connect a PC either wirelessly or via cable to a Meta Quest headset. It also integrates with Windows 365 Cloud PC, offering the ability to stream a virtual desktop within VR.

With Snapdragon X compatibility in play, Windows on Arm users now have the same flexibility as x86 users, making it easier to use local PCs in VR workflows.

That’s not all; this support extends to both Meta Quest 3 and the more affordable Quest 3S, giving a broader audience access to multi-monitor setups in virtual reality.