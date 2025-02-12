6 Simple Ways to Fix the Mono.dll Cannot be Found

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The mono.dll file missing or not found error can appear when you try to launch the game on Steam and the most common culprits are Escape from Tarkov and My Summer Car.

The issue could be that the game files have been corrupted especially if you’ve installed mods that are incompatible with the game or from unverified sources.

How do I fix mono.dll cannot be found error?

1. Run the BSG launcher as administrator

Open File Explorer and navigate to: C:/Battlestate Games/BsgLauncher/ Right-click on the BSGLauncher.exe and open Properties. Choose the Compatibility tab. Check the Run this program as an administrator and click Apply and OK to save changes. Now start the game again and check if the error makes an appearance.

2. Verify game files

Press the Windows key, type steam or in the search box, and click Open. Go to Library, right-click the game, then select Properties from the context menu. From the left pane, click Installed files, then click Verify Integrity of Game Files. The scan will start, and all the missing or damaged game files will be replaced with healthy files.

3. Run DISM and SFC scans

Hit the Start Menu icon, type cmd in the search bar, and click Run as administrator. Type the following commands and press Enter after each one: DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth sfc /scannow

4. Remove installed mods for games

Bring up the Steam launcher window. Click Community at the top of Steam and select Workshop. Then click Your Files on the right side of the Workshop tab. Next, click Subscribed items to open a list of mods you’ve subscribed to for Steam games. Remove all the listed mods by clicking the Unsubscribe button.

5. Reinstall the game and game launcher

Press Windows + I to open the Settings app. Go to Apps, then click Installed apps. Locate the game, click the three dots icon and select Uninstall. Click Uninstall again. Now locate the game launcher Steam and remove it too. Go to the official website of Steam and click Download to get the exe file. Double-click the file and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Once done, launch the game launcher, locate Library, locate the game, and click Install.

To open the Run accessory, press the Windows + R keys. Click the OK button after entering this command in Run’s text box:

appwiz.cpl

Select your mod software, and click the Uninstall button.

Restart Windows after removing the mod software. Navigate to your browser and visit the Mod Manager’s official site then click the Manual Download button for the latest Mod Manager version. Install the program and try launching the game again.

For general DLL files missing, we have a comprehensive guide on how to address these issues. However, to avoid future problems like these, avoid downloading mods from untrusted sources.

That brings us to the end of this article but if you have additional comments or thoughts on this topic, drop us a line below.