Laptop Mouse Not Working? Try These Easy Fixes

If your laptop mouse is not responding, try these simple steps to get it working again on your PC.

What can I do if the laptop mouse is not working?

1. Check the basics first

Start with the simplest checks to rule out obvious issues:

Make sure the mouse is powered on if it has a physical switch. If you use a wireless mouse, replace or recharge its batteries. For a wired mouse, confirm the USB cable is securely connected. Try plugging the mouse into a different USB port. Test the mouse on another computer to see if it works there.

If you still have trouble, see this guide on what to do when your mouse is not working on a Windows 10 laptop.

2. Restart your laptop

Restarting often clears temporary glitches. If your mouse is unresponsive:

Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete on your keyboard. Use the arrow keys to highlight the power icon in the bottom right corner. Select Restart and press Enter . After your laptop reboots, test the mouse again.

Using a cordless device? Check this tutorial on how to fix a wireless mouse not working on a laptop.

Outdated or corrupted drivers are a common cause of mouse issues. To update them:

Press Win + X and select Device Manager.

Expand Mice and other pointing devices. Right-click your mouse and select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers and follow the instructions. If updating does not work, right-click the device again, select Uninstall device, then restart your laptop to let Windows reinstall the drivers.

4. Run the Windows troubleshooter

Windows includes a built-in tool that can detect and fix common device problems:

Open Settings with Win + I . Go to System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooter.



Find Hardware and Devices or Bluetooth and click Run. Follow the on-screen steps to apply any recommended fixes.

5. Test in Safe Mode

Safe Mode loads only the essential drivers and helps identify software conflicts:

Open Settings > System > Recovery. Under Advanced startup, select Restart now. After your PC restarts, choose Troubleshoot > Advanced options > Startup Settings > Restart. Press the number key for Safe Mode.

Test your mouse in this mode to see if it works normally.

6. Inspect the hardware

If software fixes do not help, check for physical issues with the mouse:

Inspect the mouse body, buttons, and cable for any visible damage. Clean the sensor on the underside of the mouse with a soft cloth. Try connecting the mouse to another computer to confirm if it functions. If the device still does not respond, contact technical support or consider replacing it.

Conclusion

A laptop mouse that stops working is often easy to fix. Start with basic checks, restart your laptop, update drivers, run troubleshooters, test in Safe Mode, and confirm there is no hardware damage. For legacy systems that show related pointer issues, you can also review this Windows 8 guide: fix pointer problems in Windows 8.

