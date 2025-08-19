Mozilla finally releases Thunderbird 142 with handy updates and bug fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After a long wait of nearly a month, Mozilla has rolled out Thunderbird 142, and it’s packed with small but meaningful changes that long-time users will notice right away.

The latest version brings support for visual signatures in PDF attachments opened directly inside the app. It also updates the interface by adding “Copy Message Link” and “Copy News Link” under the header pane’s “More actions” menu.

Meanwhile, the outdated “Copy Message Location” option has been removed, making the UI a little cleaner. Another welcome improvement is the new Reset Folder Order option, allowing users to undo custom sorting and return to the default layout.

Now, copying folders between local storage and mail server accounts is also finally possible. This eventually makes backups and reorganization much easier.

Thunderbird 142 update also squashes several long-standing bugs. Fastmail calendar sync is working again after broken OAuth settings were fixed. Notification sounds now properly respect the do-not-disturb mode.

You should also notice smoother behavior when sending emails from unified folders, working with attachments in tabs, and toggling dark message mode. Other fixes improve Linux usability, restore correct alphabetical sorting for newsgroups, and stop the message list from jumping back to the top unexpectedly.

Thunderbird has also added support for displaying WebP contact photos from CardDAV servers, while Microsoft Store installations now open mailto links without errors.