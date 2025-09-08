Mozilla Firefox is Finally Getting Split Tabs

Firefox is getting Split Tabs, a long-requested feature that will allow two sites to be viewed together in one window.

In addition to MKV video support, Firefox users have long requested that Mozilla introduce a native feature to view two tabs side by side in the same window, much like Microsoft Edge’s Split Screen. Now, it appears that the request is being answered.

Split View for Firefox is in the works

Firefox developers are quietly working on a new Split View project that could let users open two websites side by side in a single window. The work is still in its early stages, but the plans include features such as:

The option to resize the split panels

A clear indicator in the address bar when Split View is active

Support for dragging and moving both tabs together

Context menu controls to separate or close the paired tabs

Accessibility support, including keyboard shortcuts and screen reader compatibility

This isn’t just a small experiment; Mozilla is building the feature in a structured way, breaking it down into multiple tasks that cover design, interaction, and accessibility.

Microsoft Edge introduced its own Split Screen mode earlier this year, which quickly became popular among users who like to multitask without opening multiple windows.

Firefox now looks set to offer a similar experience, though with its own approach and improvements.

The Split Tabs feature doesn’t have a release timeline yet, but its presence in development suggests it could arrive in a future version of Firefox once testing is complete.

Google is also quietly working on a Split View feature in Chrome Canary, with support for vertical tabs. There’s no clear timeline for when it might be released to all users.

You can follow the feature’s progress here, and we’ll also let you know when Split Tabs becomes available for testing in Firefox Nightly.

Firefox is not stopping there. The browser is adding Copilot Chat to the sidebar alongside Gemini, ChatGPT, and others, and it has also fixed a long-standing Windows virtual desktop bug.