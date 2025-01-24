MSI Dragon Center Battery Calibration Not Working [Solved]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you utilize the functionalities of MSI Dragon Center to improve the PC’s performance, chances are that you must have faced issues like battery calibration not working or opening or it saying Other windows are open!

This usually happens due to missing permissions, required services not running, incompatibility between MSI Dragon Center and the OS, issues with the MSI repository, and an improper installation of MSI Dragon Center.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install the latest updates for MSI Dragon Center and Windows, and disable any third-party security or performance optimization software that may be triggering conflicts.

What can I do when the MSI Dragon Center battery calibration is not working?

1. Run MSI Dragon Center as an administrator

Right-click on the MSI Dragon Center launcher (.exe file), and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab, and tick the checkbox for Run this program as an administrator. Click Apply and OK to save the changes.

2. Run the Micro Star SCM service

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Services in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Scroll down, locate the Micro Star SCM service, right-click on it, and select Properties. Select Automatic from the Startup type dropdown menu, and click on Start under Service status if the service is not running. Finally, click on Apply and OK to save the change, then restart the PC and check for improvements.

3. Create a desktop shortcut for MSI Dragon Center

For 2 out of 5 users, creating a desktop shortcut for MSI Dragon Center and launching it right after booting up the PC before other applications fixed things when the battery calibration was not working in Windows.

This also helps when MSI Dragon Center says Other applications are open when initiating battery calibration.

4. Perform an EC reset

Power off your PC and disconnect the charging cable. Press and hold the power button for 30 seconds. Turn on the PC normally and check whether MSI Dragon Center now starts working.

5. Reset the WMI repository

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Command Prompt, and click on Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Paste the following commands individually and hit Enter after each: net stop winmgmt winmgmt/resetrepository net start winmgmt Finally, reboot the PC and check for improvements.

If you are getting the An error occurred while querying for WMI data: Not supported error in MSI Dragon Center during battery calibration, resetting the WMI repository will do the trick!

6. Reinstall MSI Dragon Center

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select the MSI Dragon Center app from the list, and click on Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process and then restart the PC. Finally, download and install MSI Dragon Center from the official website.

If MSI Dragon Center didn’t install properly the first time, it’s likely to lead to battery calibration not working. In case a quick removal doesn’t work, use a top-rated software uninstaller to clear any leftover files and Registry entries that might be conflicting with Windows.

When nothing helps, you should contact the MSI support team and ask for a resolution. The team is aware of existing bugs in the software, if that’s triggering the issue, and will inform you of a solution or apprise you of a proper timeline for the patch to be deployed.

In my opinion, MSI Dragon Center, though a good software, is riddled with bugs, as reported by thousands worldwide. Issues like fan control not working and installation errors are common. So, you may consider switching to an effective alternative.

In case you frequently face issues with it, read our comparison of MSI Dragon Center and Asus Armoury Crate and find out which one is best for you!

For any queries or to share which fix worked for you, drop a comment below.