Solved: MSI Dragon Center Fan Control Not Working

The MSI Dragon Center does a great job at optimizing your device’s performance and fan control is one of the features to keep your system from overheating.

When the fan control stops working, it could be triggered by a recent Windows update or an app update that causes compatibility issues.

What can I do to fix the MSI Dragon Center fan control not working?

Press the Windows + X key and select Device Manager.

Click the arrowhead before each driver. Right-click on the drivers displayed and select Update driver.

Choose the Search automatically for drivers option.

This will display the latest driver available. Follow the simple on-screen instructions to complete the process. Right-click on the installer, and select Run as administrator from the context menu. Click Yes on the UAC prompt. Next, follow the on-screen instructions.

Press the Windows + I keys simultaneously to open Settings. Navigate to Windows Update, then go to Update history. Click on Uninstall updates. Select the most recent update, then click Uninstall.

3. Install the Silent Option software

Navigate to your browser and download the Silent Option tool. Once completed, right-click on the downloaded file (Zip format), and select Extract all. Locate the setup file, right-click on it and select Run as administrator. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Select the installation language, and click OK. Click on Install and wait for the process to complete.

The Silent Option is a feature within Dragon Center and can be downloaded on its own to control the fans. Once it restores the fans to normal functioning, you can uninstall it.

4. Reinstall the MSI Dragon Center

Press Windows + R to launch the Run command, enter appwiz.cpl in the text field, and click OK. Select the MSI Dragon Center entry, and click on Uninstall at the top. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process. Similarly, uninstall the MSI SDK file. Press Windows + E to open File Explorer, paste the following path in the address bar, and hit Enter : C:\Program Files (x86)\MSI Click on the View menu, hover the cursor over Show, and select Hidden items. If any files appear, press Ctrl + A to select them, and then hit the Delete key. Next, use one of the uninstaller programs to remove all software remnants. Navigate to your browser, go to the MSI Dragon Center’s official website, and click on the Download Now button to get the MSI Dragon Center offline package. Once completed, right-click on the downloaded file (Zip format), and select Extract all. Click on Browse if you want to change the location, tick the checkbox for Show extracted files when complete, and then click Extract. Double-click on the Dragon Center folder. Launch the setup for it. Click Yes in the UAC prompt. Select the installation language, and click OK. Click on Install and wait for the process to complete.

If reinstallation does not work, you can roll back to an older version by downloading from third parties. Newer updates may not be stable yet so going back to an older, more stable version can get your MSI Dragon Center fan control working again.

You’ll have to switch off your internet connection, reboot your device then switch off the Always Update option before installation to avoid update prompts.

5. Control fan speed in BIOS

Navigate to the desktop and press Alt + F4 to launch the Shut Down Windows box. Select Shut down from the dropdown menu and click on OK at the bottom. Next, press the Power button to turn on the computer. As soon the screen lights up, press Esc or F12 key (depending on the computer settings) to enter the BIOS. Navigate through the different options (Advanced, Overclocking, or something similar) and look for settings related to the computer fan. After finding the relevant options, you can now control the computer fan and run it at the desired speed for optimal results.

These steps will differ depending on your specific computer manufacturer. However, with a basic concept idea, you can navigate to the relevant section and make the changes. If you’re not comfortable with tweaking your BIOS settings, try one of the fan control tools that are more straightforward.

You can also reach out to MSI support for additional hep incase none of the above solutions get your MSI Dragon Center fan control working again.

In another similar scenario, you might find the fan control is not working in ASUS Armoury Crate but we’ve already covered ways to bypass this issue.

For other issues like the system is not supported, check out our detailed article on how to fix it. Otherwise, fell free to leave any additional thoughts or comments down below.