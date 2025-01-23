How to Fix the MSI Dragon Center BIOS Update Black Screen

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If your MSI Dragon Center BIOS update resulted in a black screen, your system might take longer to reboot. Give it at least 5 minutes, then force shut down the PC by holding the power button for 10 seconds. See if after the reboot things are back to normal. If not, start tweaking the system by following the steps below.

1. Reset CMOS

By using the CMOS battery

Turn off your PC and unplug the power cable. Open the PC case (for desktops) or remove the back panel (for laptops, if accessible). Locate the CMOS battery (a small, round, silver battery). Carefully remove it and wait for 5-10 minutes. Reinsert the battery and power on the PC.

By using the CMOS jumper (for desktop PCs)

Locate the Clear CMOS jumper on the motherboard (check the motherboard manual to locate it). Move the jumper to the clear position for 5-10 seconds, then return it to the original position. Restart the PC.

2. Clear the BIOS settings

If the screen stays black but the system powers on:

Turn off the PC and then power it on. Immediately start pressing the Del or F2 key repeatedly (check the motherboard manual if you have a different BIOS key). If the BIOS screen loads, reset settings to default and save changes.

3. Reflash BIOS using USB (BIOS Recovery Mode)

1. Prepare a BIOS Recovery USB Drive

On another working PC, visit the MSI support website and download the latest BIOS file for your motherboard or laptop model. Format a USB drive as FAT32. Extract the BIOS file and rename it to MSI.ROM (if required). Copy it to the root directory of the USB drive.

If the update was corrupted, you might need to manually reflash the BIOS using a USB drive as instructed in the solution above. You may also consult our guide about updating the MSI BIOS.

2. Enter BIOS Recovery Mode

Turn off the PC. Insert the USB drive into the BIOS Flashback port (on supported models). Press and hold the BIOS Flashback button for 3-5 seconds (found on MSI motherboards). The BIOS should begin flashing. Wait until the process is completed (can take 5-10 minutes). Restart your PC.

4. Check display connections (for desktop PCs)

Ensure the monitor is properly connected to the GPU or motherboard. Try switching to another display port (HDMI, DisplayPort). If you have a dedicated GPU, try connecting the monitor to the motherboard’s HDMI port and check if the BIOS loads.

5. Seek professional help

If none of these steps work, your BIOS chip may be corrupted, and you will have to request for MSI support assistance. A failed BIOS update is serious but can often be fixed by resetting CMOS, using a recovery USB, or reflashing the BIOS. We also have a dedicated guide that will help you update your BIOS using an USB stick.