How to Update BIOS Using MSI Dragon Center

Keeping your BIOS up to date is important, and many users are wondering how to perform a BIOS update using MSI Dragon Center. In today’s guide we’re going to show you how to do that, so let’s get started.

Use the Support page

Start MSI Dragon Center. Next, go to the Support tab.

Click on Advanced.

Select the desired version of BIOS for your motherboard. Keep in mind that you need to select the right version or else the update process will fail. In the worst-case scenario, you might brick your motherboard. Now click on Install.

Click on Update and Restart.

The process will now start. Keep in mind not to interrupt it or else you may cause damage to your system. Once the process is finished, your PC should boot to Windows.

The update process on MSI motherboards can take around 10 minutes.

Yes, and it’s available in BIOS in the M-Flash section.

Yes, this is possible by using MSI Dragon Center, however, this isn’t recommended since many issues can occur while using this tool, so it’s always better to use a flash drive.

This might vary depending on your motherboard model, but the MSI FAQ page states that BIOS automatic update is performed via Windows Update.

Check the BIOS version on your PC. Next, go to the MSI support page and select your motherboard from the list. Check the latest available version of BIOS and compare its version and release date with the information from Step 1.



If you use MSI Dragon, you’ll be offered to download a new version of BIOS, if yours is out of date.

In general, it’s advised to update BIOS once you encounter issues on your PC, since it will improve compatibility with newer hardware and fix various bugs. However, many users had issues with MSI Dragon Center and are advising against using it, instead, you should use a flash drive to update MSI BIOS properly.

As you can see, while it’s possible to update BIOS with MSI Dragon Center, many users are advising against it, since numerous issues can occur, instead, it’s better to manually install BIOS.

Speaking of which, the software has its share of problems, and we already have a guide on what to do if MSI Dragon Center is not installing, so don’t miss it.