New "App Builder" Copilot Agent Lets You Build Apps Using Simple Prompts

Microsoft has announced two new AI-powered building tools for customers in the Frontier program. The first one is App Builder and the other one is called Workflows. The update allows users to create apps, automate workflows, and build productivity-focused agents, with simple prompts. Let’stalk about the former first.

As the name suggests, the App Builder agent allows you to design and deploy working apps in minutes without setting up databases. You can create dashboards, charts, calculators, and interactive lists inside Microsoft 365 content such as documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and notes.

You can even store and generate the new data using Microsoft Lists, while apps can be shared instantly with a link, just like a document. The tool supports multi-turn editing, allowing you to improve apps over multiple interactions without leaving Copilot.

Next up, the Workflows agent helps automate repetitive tasks across Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, Planner, and other Microsoft 365 services. You can simply describe the desired task, and Copilot does its magic to convert it into real-time workflow. You can make changes by prompting in the same conversation.

Microsoft also highlighted the Copilot Studio lite experience, which enables employees to build personalized productivity agents. These agents pull data from SharePoint, meeting transcripts, chats, emails, and external systems like Jira or ServiceNow.

Permissions and access can be managed centrally through the agent inventory in the admin center, ensuring only approved users can create or share apps, flows, and agents. Workflows is already live in the Agent Store, while App Builder is rolling out this week.