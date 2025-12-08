New Support Doc Details How Office 2024 Differs From Microsoft 365

If you’ve been confused about where Office 2024 fits in Microsoft’s increasingly subscription-heavy world, Microsoft has quietly published a support document that explains the difference between Office 2024 and Microsoft 365.

Ever since Microsoft rolled Copilot into personal and family plans, people have been wondering whether a one-time license still makes sense. Or if the push toward subscriptions is now unavoidable.

Microsoft’s newly updated guidance doesn’t change the products themselves, but it does give a much clearer picture of what you actually get with each option. And for anyone still trying to decide between “buy once” and “pay monthly,” here are all the differences you need to know.

Compare Microsoft 365 subscription with Office 2024 (one-time purchase)

One-time purchase (Example: Office Home & Business 2024) Microsoft 365 subscription (Example: Microsoft 365 Family, Microsoft 365 Personal, or Microsoft 365 Premium) Cost Cost Pay a single, one-time cost. Pay a small monthly fee, or save by paying for a full year. Microsoft 365 applications Microsoft 365 applications Get Microsoft 365 apps like Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. Get the fully installed and latest versions of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote for Windows or Mac. Always updated. PC users also get Access and Publisher. Plus, Copilot AI features. Feature updates Feature updates Security updates only. No new features. No major-version upgrades. All new features, security updates, and bug fixes included. Install on more than one computer Install on more than one computer One installation on either PC or Mac. Install on all your devices and sign in on up to five at once. Share with up to five people (Family/Premium). Advanced features on tablets and phones Advanced features on tablets and phones Mobile apps free with basic editing. Mobile apps are free with basic editing. Extra online storage Extra online storage Not included. 1TB cloud storage per user (Family/Premium includes 1TB for each person shared with). Technical support Technical support Support resources, with chat available. Ongoing callback and chat support. Includes technical support for Windows 10 & 11.

AI benefits in Microsoft 365 plans apply only to the subscription owner, not to additional Family members. It’s a limitation many users missed when Copilot’s rollout began. But with Office 2024, there’s a different tradeoff. You pay once, you keep the license forever, but you don’t get any major upgrades. If Microsoft ships an Office 2026 down the road, you’ll have to purchase it all over again.

So, which one do you prefer, a one-time purchase or a subscription that never ends?

via: Neowin