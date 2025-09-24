Ninja Gaiden 4 Xbox Design Lab Controllers Are Now Available

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has just announced the availability of Ninja Gaiden 4–themed Xbox controllers in its Xbox Design Lab. The new controllers feature a manga-inspired top case and Yakumo’s striking Oni mask, which offers a fresh look for both newcomers and longtime series fans.

The Xbox Wireless Controller on Design Lab allows deep personalization. Players can mix and match button styles, adjust metallic triggers and D-Pads, and apply rubberized grips for a tailored feel.

Image: Microsoft

That’s not all; free 3D-printed adaptive thumbstick toppers are also supported, making it easy to create a controller that fits your gameplay. These controllers connect seamlessly via Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and cloud devices, with a dedicated share button for capturing action-packed moments.

Image: Microsoft

For the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller, customization extends further with shorter hair trigger locks, wrap-around rubber grips, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, and optional back paddles. Swapping button profiles mid-game is simple with the central profile button, while a 3.5mm jack lets you plug in a headset and immerse yourself in Ninja Gaiden 4’s dynamic soundtrack.

The controllers are available now exclusively through Xbox Design Lab, starting at $94.98 for the standard Xbox Wireless Controller and $184.98 for the Elite Series 2. Ninja Gaiden 4 launches on October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox Cloud, Steam, and PlayStation 5, with Game Pass support and pre-orders live today.