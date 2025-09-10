NVIDIA 581.29 Driver Adds DLSS 4 Support for Borderlands 4 & Dying Light: The Beast
The latest driver also fixes a bunch of bugs
NVIDIA is rolling out its WHQL-certified GeForce Game Ready 581.29 driver. With Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast just around the corner, the update aims to bring the best performance out of the company’s GPUs.
Borderlands 4 launches September 12, and NVIDIA is bringing its full AI-powered toolkit to the table. Players will get DLSS 4 upscaling, Multi Frame Generation for up to 5x boosted frames, and NVIDIA Reflex for lower latency.
Meanwhile, Dying Light: The Beast, releasing a week later on September 19, will also debut with DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation support for smoother frame rates.
What’s interesting is that NVIDIA will bundle Borderlands 4 with RTX 50 series GPUs and laptops until September 22. In addition, the package includes the full game plus the Gilded Glory Pack add-on at no extra cost.
The latest driver update also comes with a bunch of bug fixes. First, the performance bug affecting Marvel Rivals on certain 581.xx drivers has now been resolved. The company has also fixed the following bugs:
- Counter-Strike 2: Slight text distortion at non-native resolutions.
- Adobe Premiere Pro: Possible freezes during export with hardware encoding.
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering on some systems post-update.
The NVIDIA GeForce 581.29 driver is available today via the NVIDIA app and GeForce Experience, with standalone installers also up on the company’s site. For full release notes, click here.
