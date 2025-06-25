NVIDIA Brings DLSS 4 to Budget GPUs with RTX 5050 for $249

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve been eyeing the DLSS 4 experience but couldn’t justify the RTX 5060’s price, NVIDIA has something new for you. The company just announced the RTX 5050, a more affordable desktop GPU priced at $249. It’s set to launch in the second half of July.

This is the first return to the 50-tier in over two years, since the RTX 3050 dropped in January 2022. While it shares the same 2,560 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory as its predecessor. As previously leaked details pointed out, the 5050 is built on NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell architecture, bringing DLSS 4, newer RT and Tensor cores, and even PCIe Gen5 support.

There is a catch, though. The RTX 5050 uses GDDR6, not the newer GDDR7 seen in other RTX 50-series cards. Still, it delivers 40 TFLOPS of ray tracing and 421 TOPS for AI, according to NVIDIA—plenty for 1080p gaming and AI-accelerated tasks.

The power requirements are modest: 130W TGP, with a single 8-pin connector and a recommended 550W PSU. Notably, this card reclaims the $249 price point previously held by the RTX 3050, but with modern upgrades like DLSS 4 multi-frame generation, 9th-gen NVENC, and 6th-gen NVDEC.

NVIDIA skipped a 50-tier desktop card entirely in the RTX 40 Series. But with AMD ramping up pressure from the Radeon 9000 line, this release gives NVIDIA a firmer grip on the entry-level space.